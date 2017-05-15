Quantcast

Customers frustrated after Merchants Bank sale - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Customers frustrated after Merchants Bank sale

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Merchants Bank has new owners and the switch to Community Bank is causing some headaches for customers.

The South Burlington branch was packed Monday afternoon. The parking lot was full and the lines went almost out the door.

Customers were coming in and out all day making sure their accounts, credit and debit cards are properly set and working throughout the transition.

Last fall, Community Bank System bought Merchants Bank for $304 million. 

Merchants Bank closed Friday afternoon, and some people tell WCAX they've experienced frustrating difficulties since, online and in person

Customers complained it took over an hour to deposit a check.

"This weekend it was a little difficult trying to use my debit card and this morning all the debit cards went off line," said Steven Neale from Burlington. The line inside to cash a check right now is just insane."

"I just need to get a new debit card and when I was here earlier it was pretty busy and I was hoping when i came back it wouldn't be so busy but it looks a little busier," said Matthew Robinette.

Community Bank's Senior Vice President for Retail Branding Hal Wentworth issued us a statement that says in part: While we have worked hard to ensure a smooth transition, we apologize to our customers that have been inconvenienced by the transition process.

We're also learning about 80 merchants bank employees were laid off in the transition.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.