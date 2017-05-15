Quantcast

Champlain Marina crews attempt to lift burned luxury boat

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

There is new video of a salvage operation in Colchester that didn't go as planned.

WCAX News viewer Jody Leclair sent us video from the Champlain Marina as crews tried to lift the remains of a burned out boat. The luxury boat went up in flames Saturday night.

It weighed 33 tons and was one of the largest on the property.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened but they do not think the fire was intentionally set.

