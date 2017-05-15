Champlain Marina crews attempt to lift burnt luxury boat

There is new video of a salvage operation in Colchester that didn't go as planned.

Channel 3 viewer Jody Leclair sent us video from the Champlain Marina as crews tried to lift the remains of a burnt out boat. The luxury boat went up in flames Saturday night.

It weighed 33 tons and was one of the property.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened but do not think that the fire was intentionally set.