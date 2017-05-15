Professionals play music composed by Vt. students

Some of Vermont's most talented young musicians got to show off their work without even hitting the stage.

It's because these kids wrote the music themselves. The composers in grades 5 through 12 listened to professionals play the songs they created.

If you listened to the music, you wouldn't believe a sixth-grader composed it?

"My song is the Waltz of her Majesty," said Noah Samuelson. "The village is kind of crippling apart so it has a sad start. Then after the queen dies, a new queen comes up into power and everyone's happy again."

Noah has played violin for more than five years and recently got involved with Music-COMP, a nonprofit that teaches about 3,000 Vermont students how to compose their own songs.

"He was often quiet in his room and I would creep upstairs thinking that he was playing video games, and realized that he was actually composing for hours with his headphones," said Jen Gordon, Noah's mom.

Monday night at Saint Michael's College, some young musicians were able to hear their melodies performed by professionals at a concert.

Sandi MacLeod runs the program and says the key to teaching students how to compose is technology.

"They use software. So when they put something down on a notated score they can hear it back," said MacLeod.

"I feel inspired. I'm getting ideas to help me when I compose my work," said Sophia Ambroggio, Burlington.

MacLeod hopes Music-COMP can expand by adding more local performances. Some participants like Noah already can't wait for next year's show.

"I can really express myself with composing without really talking and I think people will really enjoy my work," said Noah.

Noah's piece took him about six months to put together. Now even though he's just twelve, his mom says Music-COMP has made him reconsider a career in aerospace to one in composing.