Police: 16 arrested in Windsor County drug bust

After a lengthy investigation police made over a dozen drug arrests in Windsor County.

Police rounded up 16 people ranging in age from 22 to 47 for selling heroin. Some were charged with selling it on school grounds. Others had another charge tacked on for violating the conditions of their release. This all stems from a search at 33 Union Street in Springfield. Two other suspects have warrants out for their arrests. In light of these arrests, the Springfield Police Department says they will be holding an upcoming forum on the opiate crisis.