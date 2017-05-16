Young musicians learn to compose songs

"The village is kind of crippling apart so it has a sad start. Then after the queen dies, a new queen comes up into power and everyone's happy again," says sixth grade composer, Noah Samuelson.

Noah has played violin for more than five years, and recently got involved with Music-COMP, a non-profit that teaches about 3,000 Vermont students how to compose their own songs.

"He was often quiet in his room and I would creep upstairs thinking that he was playing video games,” says Noah’s mom Jennifer Gordon of Montpelier, “and realized that he was actually composing for hours with his headphones."

Monday night at Saint Michael's College, some young musicians were able to hear their melodies performed by professionals at a concert.

Sandi MacLeod runs the program, and says the key to teaching students how to compose is technology.

"They use software,” says MacLeod, “So when they put something down on a notated score they can hear it back."

"I feel inspired. I'm getting ideas to help me when I compose my work,” says composer Sophia Ambroggio.

MacLeod hopes Music-COMP can expand by adding more local performances. Some participants like Noah already can't wait for next year's show.

26 students had their pieces performed at the show. As for Noah, even though he's just twelve, his mom says Music-COMP has already made him reconsider a career in aerospace for one in composing.