Suspect in Montpelier killing agrees to return to Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The man facing second-degree murder charges in the first slaying in Vermont's capital city in nearly a century has agreed to return to the state to face charges.

Vermont prosecutors say 29-year-old Jayveon Caballero waived extradition from Florida. He was arrested in Deltona earlier this month.

Caballero is charged with the Jan. 22 shooting death of Markus Austin in Montpelier, hours after the two had been involved in an altercation at a bar in a nearby city.

The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus reports Washington County State's Attorney Scott Williams says he expects Caballero to be arraigned next week.

Police have said the slaying of Austin was the first murder in Montpelier, the nation's smallest state capital, since the 1920s, when a woman shot her husband.

