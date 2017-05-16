Lightning wrecks water station, causes thousands in damages

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont water pump station struck by lightning earlier this month faces up to $15,000 in repair costs.

Arlington Select Board Chairman Keith Squires says the lightning fried and destroyed everything in the pump house, though electricians were able to repair the pump about a week after the lightning strike on May 1.

The Bennington Banner reports no one was hurt in the lightning strike, and that the town will file an insurance claim to offset the cost of repairs.

Squires says the structure would have been protected if a lightning surge came through power lines. He says that the lightning must have directly hit the property to cause the damages.

