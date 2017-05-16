Vt. hospital discloses more than 700 patient emails in survey request

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont hospital is facing privacy concerns after sending an email that revealed more than 700 patient email addresses.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center had sent a survey earlier this month about how the hospital could improve its patient discharge process and listed hundreds of different email addresses in the "To" field.

The Burlington Free Press reports the addresses were visible to everyone who received the email. The hospital has apologized for the disclosure and is investigating the situation internally.

A health privacy expert says the situation could constitute a breach under health privacy rules but added it sounds like a gray area. The rules restrict disclosure of information about an individual patient's health care.

