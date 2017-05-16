Board: No further sound testing required for Georgia wind turbines

GEORGIA, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Public Service Board has ruled that the owners of a wind power development in Georgia do not have to do more sound testing of turbines.

Vermont Public Radio reports that a couple who live near the turbines wanted the sound levels tested outside and inside their home to make sure Georgia Mountain Community Wind turbines are operating within the sound levels set by the state permit.

The board ruled last week that testing already completed is accurate and the owners don't have to do more testing near the couple's home.

Sound levels for Vermont wind projects are now set individually for each project. The board is developing a statewide wind sound rule that is expected to be released soon.

