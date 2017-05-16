NH ski areas planning a variety of summer activities

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire's ski areas are planning a full summer of activities starting as early as Memorial Day weekend.

New for 2017, Bretton Woods is adding foot golf - a combination of soccer and golf - and pickleball. Cranmore's summit Meister Hut will serve as the only satellite tasting room for the Conway-based Tuckerman Brewing Company, and it's offering a new summit hiking loop. Loon Mountain has added eight e-bikes to use on their paved pathways; and Mount Sunapee will offer archery, a mountain bike off-road terrain pump track and moonlight canopy zipline tours.

Ski areas also are offering varied activities such as horseback riding, yoga, mountain coasters, chairlift rides and boating.

