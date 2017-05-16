Quantcast

Stowe man faces DUI charges in crash

WATERBURY, Vt. -

Police say a Stowe man was driving drunk when he crashed his car Monday night.

It happened in Waterbury on Route 100 near Guptil Road shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Vermont State Police say Haldane Hanson, 27, drove off the road and hit a telephone pole.

No one was injured.

Hanson faces DUI charges.

