Layoffs at GlobalFoundries

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. -

GlobalFoundries has confirmed layoffs in Essex Junction.

Officials at the chip manufacturer said there were fewer than a dozen people were let go. They say it was part of their cost-cutting program this spring which involved a voluntary program and expense reductions. They say that got them close but they still had to cut jobs.

GlobalFoundries say those jobs were generally in roles like administration and finance.

