Honest recalls baby wipes

The man facing second-degree murder charges in a Montpelier murder has agreed to return to Vermont to face charges.
The man facing second-degree murder charges in a Montpelier murder has agreed to return to Vermont to face charges.
Police say a Stowe man was driving drunk when he crashed his car Monday night.
Police say a Stowe man was driving drunk when he crashed his car Monday night.
Our Alex Hirsch investigates how Vermont responds to reports of sexual assault cases in schools.
Our Alex Hirsch investigates how Vermont responds to reports of sexual assault cases in schools.
A Vermont hospital is facing privacy concerns after sending an email that revealed over 700 patient email addresses.
A Vermont hospital is facing privacy concerns after sending an email that revealed over 700 patient email addresses.
A Vermont water pump station struck by lightning earlier this month faces up to $15,000 in repair costs.
A Vermont water pump station struck by lightning earlier this month faces up to $15,000 in repair costs.
GlobalFoundries says fewer than a dozen people were laid off in Essex Junction Tuesday.
GlobalFoundries says fewer than a dozen people were laid off in Essex Junction Tuesday.
The Vermont Public Service Board has ruled that the owners of a wind power development in Georgia do not have to do more sound testing of turbines.
The Vermont Public Service Board has ruled that the owners of a wind power development in Georgia do not have to do more sound testing of turbines.
As budget writers start making key decisions on a state spending plan in New Hampshire, state employees and the governor's office remain stalled in negotiations over wages and benefits.
As budget writers start making key decisions on a state spending plan in New Hampshire, state employees and the governor's office remain stalled in negotiations over wages and benefits.