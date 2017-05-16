Honest recalls baby wipes

Quantcast

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

A popular company for moms who like organic products is recalling some baby wipes.

The Honest Company says there may be mold in the packages, which run as small as 10 baby wipes all the way up to 576.

Despite the mold, the company said it doesn't think the baby wipes could cause health problems.

If you have Honest baby wipes and want a refund, you can return them and get your money back.

Click here for more information on the recall.

