NH workers, state yet to reach agreement on wages, benefits

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - As budget writers start making key decisions on a state spending plan in New Hampshire, state employees and the governor's office remain stalled in negotiations over wages and benefits.

Of the unions that represent more than 10,000 employees, two are in mediation with the state after declaring an impasse in March. The state's largest union, meanwhile, has filed an unfair labor practices complaint, alleging Gov. Chris Sununu's office is bending the standard negotiating rules. The Public Employee Labor Relations Board has yet to make a decision, delaying those talks.

Sununu honored a 2 percent pay raise negotiated in the last contract in his budget plan but did not include more wage increases.

Without a contract in place, changes to wages and benefits for state workers haven't been a part of Senate budget deliberations.

