Police: Extensive recovery effort to retrieve body

WESTMORE, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont are preparing for an extensive recovery effort to retrieve the body of a man on a rock shelf 300 feet from a steep drop-off.

Police say the body was found in the area of Lake Willoughby in Westmore on Monday as it was getting dark. Because of the difficult and technical nature of the terrain, searchers have been unable to reach the man or confirm his identity. The body also is 200 feet up from the bottom of the drop-off.

Police say the recovery process will be delayed, perhaps until Thursday, as they seek help and expertise from other agencies, including the Vermont National Guard.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Story:

Police find body near Mt. Pisgah