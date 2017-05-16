Plattsburgh students help raise and release Atlantic salmon

Students in Plattsburgh are learning about the environment by raising and releasing their own Atlantic salmon.

Raising one class pet might seem like enough work for a team of middle school students, but kids at Plattsburgh's Stafford Middle School got the chance to raise several hundred in a matter of months. With the help of a local expert, they've been raising Atlantic salmon.

"It was just cool to see them grow up because it's kind of like having kids, I guess, but they're salmon and then we got to release them, so they'll have more salmon," said Savanna Briehl, seventh-grader.

Tuesday, students went to the Saranac River to release their young salmon into the wild. Their project started out last semester by visiting a local hatchery.

"We got to go down and see them a lot, and we learned about salmon and all the different stages of their life cycle and everything," said Ella Mansfield, seventh-grader.

Don Lee, a member of a nonprofit called Trout Unlimited, has been leading the class for years. Once the eggs were well developed, Lee brought more than 200 of them to the school so students could see them hatch and grow.

"The intent is that by doing this, I get to teach them about watersheds, about the environment and that the salmon are important to the river because they're a good indicator species of our environment and about water quality and stuff like that. And our children, these youngsters, are not as inclined to throw their garbage in the river," said Lee.

Lee says the building of dams and introduction of invasive species in the rivers and lakes depleted the salmon population in years past. Now, efforts like his are helping the salmon population grow.

"When I look at it, I think of how many salmon are in there now that we raised in our classroom. And it's just like so cool to see all the fish now, because you think maybe that's one of ours," said Abigaile Siskavich, seventh-grader.

This lesson is helping the next generation learn about the environment outside the classroom.