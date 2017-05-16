Plattsburgh students help raise and release Atlantic salmon

New trouble for a former Vermont paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student. Police say she is charged again for allegedly having contact with a child.
New trouble for a former Vermont paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting a student. Police say she is charged again for allegedly having contact with a child.
The man facing second-degree murder charges in a Montpelier murder has agreed to return to Vermont to face charges.
The man facing second-degree murder charges in a Montpelier murder has agreed to return to Vermont to face charges.
Police say a Stowe man was driving drunk when he crashed his car Monday night.
Police say a Stowe man was driving drunk when he crashed his car Monday night.
Police in Vermont are preparing for an extensive recovery effort to retrieve the body of a man on a rock shelf 300 feet from a steep drop-off.
Police in Vermont are preparing for an extensive recovery effort to retrieve the body of a man on a rock shelf 300 feet from a steep drop-off.
A Vermont hospital is facing privacy concerns after sending an email that revealed more than 700 patient email addresses.
A Vermont hospital is facing privacy concerns after sending an email that revealed more than 700 patient email addresses.
Our Alex Hirsch investigates how Vermont responds to reports of sexual assault cases in schools.
Our Alex Hirsch investigates how Vermont responds to reports of sexual assault cases in schools.
How computer security experts crack the code and trace ransomware back to its roots.
How computer security experts crack the code and trace ransomware back to its roots.
A Vermont water pump station struck by lightning earlier this month faces up to $15,000 in repair costs.
A Vermont water pump station struck by lightning earlier this month faces up to $15,000 in repair costs.