Shaheen, Hassan introduce bill to save drug control office

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have introduced a bill to protect the Office of National Drug Control Policy, which would be weakened under the Trump administration's budget proposal.

The office directs the National Drug Control Strategy and acts as the lead federal agency working to coordinate policy to combat the opioid epidemic.

Legislation introduced Tuesday by the Democratic senators would reauthorize the office, increase funding for programs, and streamline the office to ensure efficient use of resources.

Both said the office helps with grant funding for programs such as Drug Free Communities and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, critical to New Hampshire's efforts to fight the heroin, fentanyl and opioid crisis.

The Trump's administration's budget proposal says the office would result in a "smaller, more streamlined organization that can more effectively address drug control issues."

