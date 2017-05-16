Quantcast

Shaheen, Hassan push back against Trump over opiate epidemic

New Hampshire's senators are pushing back against President Trump over the opiate crisis.

Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan introduced a bill to protect the Office of National Drug Control Policy which could be weakened under President Trump's budget proposal.

The office leads coordination to combat the opiate epidemic. Shaheen said another threat to pushing back against the opiate epidemic comes from the health care bill.

"This is legislation that decimates Medicaid expansion and gets rid of the requirement that insurance plans cover substance misuse treatment. So, it would essentially take a wrecking ball to all of the efforts to address treatment for the opioid epidemic," said Shaheen.

The Trump Administration says they're aiming for a "more streamlined organization that can more effectively address drug control issues."

Just last week, the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary was in New Hampshire saying the president made the issue a top priority.

