Vermonters urged to weigh in on net neutrality

Is the internet for everyone or just those with the cash to pay for better service? That's what the debate over net neutrality is about. Right now, net neutrality tries to level the playing field so everyone can benefit from the internet.

Critics, like some cable and internet providers, say being able to charge for better service will fuel creativity and programming. They have support from the chair of the Federal Communications Commission, who plans to get rid of net neutrality.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch and Vermont business leaders urged Vermonters to tell the FCC what they think.

"Innovation comes from the ability to try new things in a free and fair marketplace. If the big software companies of the world, hardware companies of the world are buying up all the so-called fast lanes, you won't be able to spend that money on innovation," said John Kitonis of Inntopia.com.

The FCC vote is Thursday.