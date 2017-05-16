Vt. lawsuit against 5-Hour Energy moves forward

The state of Vermont's legal case against the company that produces the energy supplement 5-Hour Energy is moving forward.

Lawyers representing the state and Living Essentials, the company that produces 5-Hour Energy faced off Tuesday over at least half a dozen issues related to the state's claims the company used deceptive advertising, including that it's "doctor recommended" and has unique energy supplying ingredients other than just caffeine. One of the state's main challenges is proving which advertisements actually appeared in Vermont.

"All we have are the invoices that show publications and we have ads, but they're not associated and we have no idea what ads ran in what invoice," said Phillip Seckler, the lawyer for Vermont.

"We do not have superior knowledge about these things and none of the examples that the state has given actually say that we do," said Ian Carleton, the lawyer for Living Essentials.

Thirty-three states, including Vermont, brought cases back in 2014. The state of Washington won a $4.3 million ruling earlier this year but Oregon and Indiana lost in court.

The case in Vermont is expected to go to trial sometime next spring.