Vt. high school talks about popular Netflix show '13 Reasons Why'

You may have heard of the show "13 Reasons Why." The popular Netflix original debuted March 31 and instantly became a trending topic on social media, particularly with high school students. The 13-episode series reveals the aftermath of a teenager who committed suicide. The show has people around the country talking, including concerned parents and school administrators.

Rutland High School administrators say it was difficult to watch and they recommend any students who plan to watch it to do so with an adult around.

"I think it was a little intense," said Lauren Cozzens, Rutland High School senior.

Cozzens says talk about the popular show circulated around the hallways for weeks after it debuted on Netflix.

"I think a lot of kids related to it and I think that's why it got so popular," said Cozzens.

So popular, the school counselor decided it would be beneficial to watch.

"I thought it would be important for my job," said Jennifer Wigmore, Rutland High School counselor.

The show is told through the eyes of a high school student slowly learning why a close friend committed suicide. The show also touched on other topics, such as substance abuse, rape and domestic abuse.

"It was hard to watch," said Wigmore.

School officials say they're confident in their staffs' training to detect signs of bullying and suicidal behavior. But Wigmore says the show opened her eyes to one issue that hasn't always been around.

"Twenty or 30 years ago, definitely the things that are happening on social media were not happening," said Wigmore.

The power of social media can be shown in how quickly word about the show hit the halls of Rutland High.

"There was a lot of talk about. It was all over social media, of course, and everybody was just eating it up," said Cozzens. "I think it could have addressed different ways kids can be helped and it didn't so much. They kind of showed some ways that failed versus here's what you could do," said Cozzens.

Even with a strong message, Wigmore says those who plan to watch should do so with caution and with an adult around.

"My initial thought was that I was horrified," said Lori Kinsman, a Rutland mother.

Kinsman watched the show with her 14-year-old daughter, a freshman at Rutland High School.

"After watching the entire series and kind of reflecting on it, I didn't feel that it was glorifying anything," said Cozzens.

She felt the show could be used as a tool by parents to inform their children.

"I think what the series did was start a conversation that most parents don't want to have," said Cozzens. "I think it was good in the way that it shows kids of how something small or the way you treat somebody can have a big effect if they have something else going on in their life."

And "13 Reasons Why" is returning for a second season.