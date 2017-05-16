Police: Accused Vt. paraeducator again violated conditions

Police say a former Vermont paraeducator accused of molesting a young student was arrested Tuesday for again violating her conditions of release.

Vermont State Police say Josie Spears, 33, of Highgate, initiated a conversation with a young male juvenile. That violates her conditions of release which said she could not have contact with underage boys. She's due in court on the new charge later this week.

This all stems from a case which has Spears facing felony charges including aggravated sexual assault. She was released on bond earlier this month.

