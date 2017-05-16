Vt. paraeducator accused of child sex crimes in trouble again

A former Vermont paraeducator accused of sex crimes in trouble again. Police say the former Highgate school worker accused of sexually abusing a fourth-grade student violated her court conditions of release. And police say it's the second time she has done so.

Police say Josie Spears went against court orders and was talking to a boy under the age of 16. That's in direct violation of her conditions of release. It's also the second time that she's accused of talking to an underage boy, going against a judge's restrictions.

Vermont State Police interviewed the alleged victim Tuesday morning and arrested Spears Tuesday afternoon, but they tell us the alleged violation stems back to April 15 in St. Albans. Authorities say they didn't learn about it until earlier this month. Investigators with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations say the 33-year-old initiated the conversation with the unidentified boy while out at a restaurant.

"The young male was having dinner and he went up to get another plate for dinner and she initiated conversation, small talk. And the juvenile felt uncomfortable and went back to the table," Vt. State Police Det. Tpr. Richard Stepien said.

Spears' attorney told Reporter Tyler Dumont that this alleged incident happened before Spears' most recent court date when she was already given new conditions of release following the last alleged violation. The judge released her to her father's supervision while under a 24-hour curfew.

Spears was accused of a similar violation in late March. As you may remember, she was charged with sexual assaulting a 9-year-old boy.

We've learned that Spears was just cited on the new charge and she was not taken into custody as she was the last time she faced additional charges. She's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

