Young runner sets record while helping kids around the world

Nikolas Toocheck and his dad have been running together for a very long time. Well, for about nine years, which translates into roughly 1,500 miles. The 14-year-old is a marathon runner. He completed his first when he was just 9 years old.

"It is just really freeing and it is really nice to be out here in the beautiful weather," Nikolas said.

But why stop at just one, right? And why not put the pavement pounding skills to good use?

"From a young age, I was always told that I was really fortunate and I needed to help other people as opposed to just looking at myself," Nikolas explained.

Nikolas runs the Seva Foundation, which helps restore sight to kids around the world. He's raised about $50,000. But we still haven't gotten to the impressive part. When he started a marathon in Springfield Tuesday morning, he had already completed one in every other state in the country and he's got the hardware to prove it. As Nikolas crossed the finish line, he became the youngest person ever to finish a marathon in all 50 states.

"I'm just in complete shock right now," he said. "I am definitely going to need a couple hours to process the whole thing."

Nikolas already holds the record for being the youngest to finish a race on every continent. His dad has been with him every step of the way.

"I mean, it's not really about running. It's about helping other kids and doing what he loves for good," dad Dan Toocheck said.

"It's just an outstanding thing and I hope a lot of people his age and certainly my age and older take note of this and say, 'Wow, we can do this, too,'" said George Rose of Mainly Marathon.

Nikolas says Hawaii was probably his favorite race. But as the saying goes: save the best for last.

"You got Ben and Jerry's, the best ice cream and cows, they must have the best cows. That is why we are picking Vermont as number 50," Dan said.

"I really enjoyed it," Nikolas said. "It started off about 50 degrees, just perfect running weather. And you know just coming up on the finish with the sun on your face and the breeze. It just felt awesome, I really liked it."

And there will be plenty more marathons in this teen's future and likely more records broken so that all kids can have the finish line in their sights.

