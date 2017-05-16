Discussion continues over Vt. teacher health care contracts

There are still no breakthroughs in Montpelier on the deadlock between lawmakers and the governor over teacher health care contracts.

The House Speakers' office was a whirl of activity Monday as first reporters, and then Senate leaders shuffled in to discuss the latest House compromise to save $26 million. Among other things, it calls for teachers to pay 20 percent of their insurance premiums, similar to what the governor sought, but it retains some collaborative bargaining rights. A Senate proposal last week got a backlash from school boards concerned cuts would spill into programs. The governor didn't like it either. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-Vermont, says teachers unions might not be happy with the House version, but it might be the best compromise out there.

"This plan has a better chance of achieving the savings. It is not frankly the same level of savings that is guaranteed in the Senate plan, but Vermonters spoke out and said the Senate plan reaches in and takes money from our schools and we dont want that," said Johnson.

There's still no word from the governor's office on the latest proposal. With union opposition, It's also not clear yet if Johnson will have enough votes from Democrats.

The session resumes Wednesday.

Related Story:

Still no agreement between governor, lawmakers on teacher health care