New heating fuel tank rules could cost you

About a week ago, retirees Norm and Louise Corliss learned that a new state law set to take effect in July will force them to tear down the shed that stores their kerosene tank.

"Couldn't believe it," Louise said. "What's going on now?"

The law sets five standards any kerosene or home heating oil tank must meet to be filled. New tanks are already held to those standards and more.

The Corliss' tank sits on cinder blocks. Beginning in July, the law calls for a solid foundation, at least a 6-inch thick slab of concrete.

"I think that as long as the tank is safe and not leaking, and it's safely put on something that will not tip over, I don't see why it has to be put on a cement foundation," Louise said.

Matt White runs the family heating fuel business White's Heating in Northfield. He says about 400 of his 2,500 customers will be adding a slab to their units.

"It does stink for a lot of our customers and, you know, I understand. But in the long run, it'll be good," White said.

Each situation is different but White says the average cost for getting an old system up to code will be about $400. That's the estimate the Corlisses received.

Norm Corliss: We can afford it.

Louise Corliss: We can do it. I mean, you kind of have to.

The state does offer grants for low-income families but that fund is dry at the moment and won't be refueled until the state's new budget year begins July 1, the same day the new law takes effect.

Along with the foundations, tanks will also need:

Properly sized vents

To be in good shape with no leaks, drips, cracks, corrosion

A whistle to indicate they are full during fueling

Lines running into the home to be properly protected

The rules impact everyone who had their kerosene or home heating fuel tank installed before 2011. It does not impact propane tanks.

So what would prevent dealers from filling up tanks that don't meet the new requirements? Currently, the state picks up $25,000 toward the cost of cleanup from a spill. If a spill occurs with a tank that shouldn't have been filled, the dealer will be on the hook.