Anheuser-Busch invests $11M in craft beer expansion

MERRIMACK, N.H. -

A craft beer expansion in New Hampshire could be a threat to Vermont's craft brews.

Anheuser-Busch says the multimillion-dollar project at the Merrimack brewery will cost more than $11 million. It's not creating any new jobs, though. The money is going toward new fermentation tanks for brewing craft beer.

The beer giant says 400,000 new barrels of craft beer and ales will be hitting the market in what appears to be another move by the company to push back against the growing craft beer industry.

