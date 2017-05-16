How cybersecurity experts track down hackers

Cybersecurity experts believe a group with ties to North Korea may be behind the global ransomware attack that hit computer systems in at least 150 countries.

So what will it take to track down these cybercriminals? Cybersecurity experts say the investigation all starts with getting into a compromised machine.

Jonathan Rajewski is an associate professor at Champlain College who specializes in computer and digital forensics. He says the work will involve cybersecurity and digital forensics experts. They will look at things like email and thumb drives to first see how the attack was spread and then try to trace it back to a person, group or location. It could take weeks or even years.

There are all kinds of people working to take on this problem and others like it. Rajewski actually heads to Las Vegas next week where he'll meet up with hundreds of other tech experts to see how home electronic devices like Alexa can help with cyber investigations.

Watch the video for the complete interview with Rajewski.