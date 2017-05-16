Welch: Trump lacks discipline to keep secrets secret

President Trump is pushing back against news that he slipped classified information to Russian officials. He tweeted Tuesday that he has the right to do that.

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

A president does have that authority but many in Congress are expressing outrage and concern the president may have compromised a sensitive intelligence source in Israel and hurt our national security.

"So the question here is not so much whether he had the legal authority but whether he had the leadership discipline to keep our secrets secret and he didn't. I really think the issue here about President Trump is starting to emerge as one of competence," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

Some Democrats are calling for a transcript of the meeting Trump had with Russian officials wanting to know exactly what was said.