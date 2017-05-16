Canadian mayors fight against newly imposed wood tariffs

A fight over lumber has a group of Canadian mayors making its case in Washington.

The politicians say new United States tariffs on wood imports from Canada will kill demand and jobs. The U.S. imposed the duties because it says Canadian producers have an unfair advantage.

They get their wood from government-owned land, and the U.S. sees that as a subsidy.

"The big guys in the industry are probably much better off and have greater resilience, greater resources, greater efficiencies that they'll be able to accept this, it won't hit them as hard. whereas i think there's a lot of smaller producers and I think they are going to probably experience the pain a lot more," said Ian Lee, Carleton University.

The lumber industry employs 60,000 people in Quebec. 20,000 workers lost their jobs and 400 sawmills closed during the last lumber dispute with the United States.