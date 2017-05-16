Safety concerns force investigation into new Fairfield principal

Outraged parents and teachers say their school principal isn't keeping students safe. Now, the Fairfield Center School Board is launching an independent investigation into her work.

Community members say this principal didn't prepare her school with lockdown drills and mishandled situations involving bullying. Now, the Fairfield Education Association is asking her to resign.

The Fairfield Center School Board is taking action after parents and teachers filed several complaints about Jill Ballou. She's just finishing up her first year at the school. One of the biggest concerns at Tuesday's school board meeting was safety.

"I don't have confidence in Ms. Ballou to keep my children safe," said Sarah Toof, Fairfield.

Community members, like Andrew Evans of the Fairfield Education Association, say they were mortified the school didn't have a lockdown drill until April.

"We feel strongly that drills could have been conducted routinely regardless. In addition the staff had not gone over the procedure once the school year, meaning that new staff and students did not know the procedure until April," said Evans.

The association told the board it wants Ballou to resign. Their next step is a vote of no confidence.

"There's also been concerns about bullying situations that have occurred, that the policies and procedures have not been followed. I'm concerned about the hiring process that's happened this year. We had five new hires that needed to take place and they don't appear to be happening on a timely basis," said Joanna Jerose, Fairfield parent.

We asked Ballou for an on-camera interview but instead she issued us a statement that says, "I am confident that any fair, independent review will reveal that I have done my job. I look forward to the review."

The Franklin Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dirth did agree to an interview but insisted he could not talk about the allegations or investigation.

"There's two sides to every story and unfortunately the other side can't be discussed a lot because it is a personnel issue. I'm really pleased that the board made a decision to have somebody neutral investigate these issues," said Dirth.

While many parents questioned Ballou's supervision and training, Dirth says his team worked with her as they would any new principal.

"I feel pretty strongly that there are good things happening at this school, but if we're finding other things that are happening, they'll come out in the investigation," said Dirth.

The Chair of the School Board declined our request for an interview, but board members say the investigation will be complete in about two weeks.