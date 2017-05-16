Quantcast

Plattsburgh voters approve school budget

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. -

Voters in Plattsburgh are saying "yes" to next year's school budget.

The nearly $42,840,628 proposal for the Plattsburgh City Schools passed Tuesday by roughly 200 votes, 468 to 277.

The Chazy Central Rural School District budget also passed, 140-88. 

