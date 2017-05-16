Police: Benson man faces another sexual assault charge

A Benson man is charged with sexual assault.

Police say 50-year-old Loren Wooster gave alcohol to a 13-year-old and then sexually assaulted her. The victim is now 25 but recently came forward to police. Police say the man was convicted of sexual assault on a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in 1994. They tell us in December 2016, he was arrested on the same charge with an 11-year-old girl. He's also been arrested and charged with improper conduct with a 15-year-old.

