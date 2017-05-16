Quantcast

Police: Benson man faces another sexual assault charge - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police: Benson man faces another sexual assault charge

Posted: Updated:
Loren Wooster Loren Wooster
BENSON, Vt. -

A Benson man is charged with sexual assault.

Police say 50-year-old Loren Wooster gave alcohol to a 13-year-old and then sexually assaulted her. The victim is now 25 but recently came forward to police. Police say the man was convicted of sexual assault on a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in 1994. They tell us in December 2016, he was arrested on the same charge with an 11-year-old girl. He's also been arrested and charged with improper conduct with a 15-year-old.

Related Story:

Vt. man charged with sexually assaulting 3 girls

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.