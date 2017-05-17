Teacher health care contract negotiations break down

Lawmakers and the governor are poised for a veto showdown. Weeks of negotiation over teachers' health benefits broke down Wednesday, which could be costly for many Vermonters.

Democratic leaders in the House and Senate can't fully agree on how to cut costs on teachers' health care yet, but they did agree on one point Wednesday: they're done trying to please Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

"We've put out easily three or four different ideas, and none of those are his, so they've all been rejected," said Rep. Mitzi Johnson, D-Vt. House Speaker.

But House and Senate leaders still don't know what they want yet either. They've been haggling it out for weeks on taxpayers' dime.

"Points of view which might differ, but where there's a lot more common ground at this point than there has been with the administration," said Sen. Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County.

Democratic leaders say their plans guarantee more savings without infringing on collective bargaining. But the governor continues to hold out for a statewide negotiation and if the House and Senate come up with a different plan.

"I won't hesitate to veto it," said Scott.

While lawmakers and the governor fight over millions, every day the fight continues costs you $50,000. And this fight could drag out since neither legislative leaders nor the governor can override the other.

"I'm confident that common sense will prevail and we'll have a budget by July 1," said Scott.

If not, Vermont may be in for a political first based on our research. Lawmakers would have to try to extend the previous budget, a tactic we're used to seeing on Capitol Hill, not in the Green Mountains.