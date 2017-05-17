Vermont House due back Wednesday in bid to adjourn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Lawmakers from the Vermont House are due back at the Statehouse to continue their efforts to reach a deal on teacher health care benefits that will allow lawmakers to go home for the year.

The House is scheduled to convene Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear when the Senate will return.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott and leaders from the Democratic House and Senate are split over the best way to save money on teacher health care.

The dispute is about the best way to take advantage of savings from new health insurance plans that will be offered to the state's teachers beginning in January that have lower premium costs but higher out-of-pocket expenses.

Lawmakers have been working to come up with a compromise.

