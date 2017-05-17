Vt. legislative leaders say gov won't negotiate on teacher health care

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Democratic speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives says efforts to negotiate a deal on teacher health insurance with Republican Gov. Phil Scott have reached an impasse.

Speaker Mitzi Johnson and Democratic Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe held a news conference Wednesday in which they said Scott hasn't been willing to listen to their proposals to ensure maximum savings for taxpayers through changes in teachers' health insurance.

Johnson and Ashe say lawmakers will now continue their efforts to wrap up their business for the year and pass a budget and they're open to new ideas from the governor.

Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said after the news conference that Democratic leaders were being "disingenuous" and the governor remains willing to negotiate the details of his health care proposal.

