NH unemployment rate unchanged in April

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for April was 2.8 percent, unchanged from the March rate.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2016 also was 2.8 percent.

The state estimates that 731,530 people were employed last month, an increase of 380 from the previous month and an increase of 6,010 from April 2016.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 4.4 percent, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from the March rate. It was a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the April 2016 rate.

