Panel votes no punishment for NH lawmakers over online activity

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire legislative committee is recommending that no action be taken against a Republican lawmaker who created a misogynistic online forum and a Democratic lawmaker accused of making offensive comments on Twitter.

The Republican-led panel voted 8-6 Wednesday along party lines to recommend no action over censure, a reprimand or expulsion.

Rep. Robert Fisher of Laconia was under fire for creating a Reddit forum called "The Red Pill," which bills itself as a discussion of sexual strategies for men and includes a post in which users debate whether "every woman wants to be attractive enough to be raped."

Rep. Sherry Frost of Dover said on Twitter that men telling her to calm down make her homicidal and that white, Christian men represent a terrorist problem.

