NH lawmaker arrested, charged with drunken driving

PEMBROKE, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire lawmaker has been arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a May 4 incident in Pembroke.

The Concord Monitor reports Rep. James Spillane of Deerfield is scheduled for an arraignment Friday. Spillane could not immediately be reached for comment.

House Speaker Shawn Jasper says such incidents reflect poorly on the entire New Hampshire House. But he says the House must "let due process take its course."

Spillane pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in 2010.

He is serving his third term in the Legislature, where he sits on the Fish and Game and Marine Resources Committee.

