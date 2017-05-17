Push is on for equal rights amendment in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Democrats in the New York state Senate want to add an equal rights amendment to the state constitution.

The proposal detailed Tuesday would add language prohibiting discrimination based on gender, disability, sexual orientation or identity or several other characteristics.

Constitutional language adopted in 1938 outlaws discrimination based on race, color, creed or religion and a patchwork of state laws goes further to prohibit discrimination based on other factors.

Supporters say the protections are so vital they need to be included in the state constitution - and that existing rules need to be updated to include gender, sexual orientation or identity and disability.

Democratic Sen. Liz Krueger calls the amendment a "no brainer."

Voters would decide whether to approve the amendment if lawmakers agree to put it on the ballot.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.