Berlin police try to ID theft suspect

BERLIN, Vt. -

Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.

The man was captured by surveillance cameras at Wal-Mart two weeks ago.

Police say he stole items from the store but they didn't say what.

If you recognize him, call police in Berlin at 802-223-4401.

