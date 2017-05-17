Berlin police try to ID theft suspect

Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.
The finalists are in on the new mascot for South Burlington High School.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for April was 2.8 percent, unchanged from the March rate.
Lawmakers from the Vermont House are due back at the Statehouse to continue their efforts to reach a deal on teacher health care benefits that will allow lawmakers to go home for the year.
A legislative committee in New Hampshire is deciding what to do about a Republican lawmaker who created a misogynistic online forum and a Democratic lawmaker accused of making offensive comments on Twitter.
A New Hampshire lawmaker has been arrested and charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, stemming from a May 4 incident in Pembroke.
Democrats in the New York state Senate want to add an equal rights amendment to the state constitution.
A new audit from New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is blasting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's economic development agency for failing to meet more than half of the reporting requirements for its highly touted tax...
