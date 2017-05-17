NH town questions store owner's American flag display

CHESTERFIELD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire town planning board is questioning whether a fireworks business owner can put eight American flags on the property for the store's grand opening.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Jim Phippard says he was informed by the Chesterfield code enforcement officer that the temporary flag display would be allowed.

But according to Chesterfield's zoning ordinance, the flags aren't permitted. Temporary promotional signs are allowed.

The planning board is asking the code enforcement officer to take another look at the ordinance.

Phippard says he interpreted the ordinance as meaning flags with different colors and banners exclusively meant for advertising, and not American flags.

