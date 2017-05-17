Rutland moves to make city charter gender-neutral

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The Rutland, Vermont, Board of Aldermen is moving to make the city's charter gender-neutral by replacing the pronoun "he" to "they" or "he/she."

The Monday move by the board that governs the Vermont city followed a recommendation to do so by a board committee.

The Rutland Herald reports the goal is to put the proposed change before voters in March and, if approved, send it to the Legislature for their approval.

At the meeting, board member William Notte said he felt the proposal made sense because "these are much more inclusive times."

Alderman Thomas DePoy said he felt the idea would put too great a burden on the city attorney, although he wouldn't oppose the action at a later date. Still, he called it "silly" and "a waste of time."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.