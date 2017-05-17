Finalists in for South Burlington school nickname

The finalists are in on the new mascot for South Burlington High School.

The winner will replace the controversial "Rebels" nickname.

The finalists are:

Huskies

Wolves

Pride -- like a pack of lions

Principal Patrick Burke tweeted out the list Tuesday night.

Voting on the winner is set to happen Thursday.

