NY voters approve all but a handful of school budgets

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - All but a handful of school budgets put before voters have passed, including several that exceed the state's cap on property taxes.

The New York State School Boards Association says Wednesday that voters defeated just five of the 676 budgets proposed by school boards around the state Tuesday.

The results in one district are too close to call.

The new budgets include an average tax levy increase of about 1.5 percent.

Association Executive Director Timothy Kremer says 13 districts proposed budgets that exceeded the state's 6-year-old tax cap, meaning they needed a 60 percent supermajority to pass. Of them, 77 percent passed.

Voters also filled nearly 1,500 school board vacancies.

Boards can put failed budgets before voters again June 20 or adopt a contingency budget that doesn't raise taxes.

