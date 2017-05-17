WCAX founders honored at Vt. Statehouse

Quantcast

Peter Martin Peter Martin
Alex Martin Alex Martin
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

The founders of WCAX-TV are being honored at the Vermont Statehouse.

Stuart Martin launched the station back in 1954. Today, his son Peter and grandson Alex run WCAX.

The station is now being sold to Gray Television. But before the Martins step down, Vermont lawmakers celebrated the Martin family legacy with a resolution. It honors the Martins for their pioneering role in Vermont broadcasting.

Click here for more on WCAX-TV's history.

