WCAX founders to be honored at Vt. Statehouse

Police say a Bennington woman was drunk when she crashed her car with a child inside.
Police in Berlin hope the public can help them identify a suspected thief.
The finalists are in on the new mascot for South Burlington High School.
New Hampshire officials say the state's unemployment rate for April was 2.8 percent, unchanged from the March rate.
The developer of a Burlington, Vermont, mall says court delays are costing the project thousands of dollars.
Regulators in Vermont - a state that has been working toward some of the most renewable energy goals in the country - are seeking a state sound limit on wind power projects that is believed to be the quietest in the country.
The Democratic speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives says efforts to negotiate a deal on teacher health insurance with Republican Gov. Phil Scott have reached an impasse.
Republican governors from two New England states are urging President Donald Trump to continue the United States' commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.
