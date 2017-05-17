Vt. Fish and Wildlife: Hungry bears on the prowl

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are on the prowl across Vermont looking for something to eat.

Experts are expecting another record year for bear conflicts and they are asking the public to help by removing any potential food sources that would cause bears to associate people with food.

Vermont bear biologist Forrest Hammond says the number of bear complaints has increased nearly every year for more than a decade as people build houses in the woods and attract them with food sources.

People are being urged to remove food sources that might attract hungry bears. Those sources include pet food, dirty barbecue grills, garbage, compost, and campsites with accessible food and food wastes. All bird feeders should be removed and the seeds cleaned up beneath them. Click here for more tips on how to avoid attracting bears.

