Developer says ongoing court battle costing Burlington mall project big

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The developer of a Burlington, Vermont, mall says court delays are costing the project thousands of dollars.

The Free Press reports that work on the Burlington Town Center has been stalled by an appeal filed by a group of people who oppose the project.

Don Sinex, the property owner, says the center is losing around $270,000 each month. Sinex is now asking the group to post a $25 million bond to offset damages he says he could suffer from delays.

A lawyer for the group says his clients believe the project is too big and that center bypassed a review in environmental court.

Sinex already has contracts with tenants like University of Vermont Medical Center. The developer says court delays are putting those deals in jeopardy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

